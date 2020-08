A nasty accident along the Webuye-Eldoret highway on Monday claimed the lives of 11 people.

The accident was caused by a trailer which veered off the road and ran over a number of roadside traders and their wares at Kaburengu centre.

Photos of the gory scene also showed a 14-seater matatu which had been hit by the trailer before it landed on its side.

The Kaburengu interchange is a well-known black spot in the area.