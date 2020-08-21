Dennis Okari and the Nation Media Group may be in for trouble after one of the companies named in a recent exposé threatened legal action.

Megascope Healthcare has threatened to sue after it was featured in an investigative report dubbed "Covid-19 Millionaires" aired on NTV on August 18.

The NTV report suggested that Megascope was one of the companies involved in reselling donations given by the Jack Ma Foundation for the fight against Covid-19.

Kemsa at the Senate

Kemsa has also been adversely mentioned in the scandal involving the disappearance of donations and billions that cannot be accounted for.

The fiscal misappropriation has caused protests in the country as well as an inquiry by members of parliament.

The Senate Committee on Health and the AdHoc Committee on COVID-19 had set up a joint meeting where suspended Kemsa CEO Jonah Manjari was scheduled to appear.

The Friday meeting failed to kick off after the Kemsa boss failed to show up causing the committees to postpone the meeting.

"The Joint committee has offered reassurances to the country that it will, in the fullness of time, judiciously prosecute the multi-billion Covid-19 scandal as it not only puts the well-being of Kenyans at stake but also threatens withdrawal of crucial donor funding for disease control," a statement from the Senate read.