Uhuru to spend Sh300 million on new cars as campaigns kick off

According to the supplementary budget estimate in Parliament, the increased allocation will go towards purchase of new vehicles, official local trips, and other undisclosed operational expenses.

The Office of the President has increased the budget for new cars to Sh300 million from a previously allotted Sh10 million.

Pulse Live Kenya

Fuel budget was also quoted at Sh98.9 million, a rise from the previously indicated Sh73 million.

The increases may signal an expected frequency of travel by the Kenyan Head of State even as the 2022 General Election campaign season kicks off.

Uhuru announces he will be on the campaign trail ahead of 2022 elections

During his recent working tour of Mombasa, President Uhuru Kenyatta said that he had been focusing on service delivery but was now going to hit the road inspecting legacy projects and delving into the 2022 succession politics.

He disclosed that he would join the conversations on who is best suited to be elected into office, an indication that he will soon be seen on the campaign trail.

“Some people want to eat and breath politics day and night. I tried to convince them to focus on delivering first but I was told I don’t have the power to stop them and I gave up.

"I told them if that is what you have decided, go right ahead, I will work with those who want to work. When the right time for politics comes we will also have our way. That time is now and you will hear us ” President Kenyatta said.

However, Deputy President William Ruto hit out at the head of state, accusing him of imposing a candidate in the upcoming polls.

Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking during a rally in Kakamega, DP Ruto said that he deserves credit for projects that were delivered by President Kenyatta's administration.

Dr Ruto also responded to a thinly veiled attack by President Kenyatta who on Monday said that a number of politicians were shouting over the roofs of their cars instead of doing the actual work.