Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri on Wednesday confirmed that she had tested negative for the novel Coronavirus.

Ms Rubadiri acknowledged that concerns had been raised on her status especially after her co-anchor Jeff Koinange went into isolation.

She, however, assured fans that she is safe and will continue to take precautions to protect herself and her family.

Professor Hamo, who also co-hosts a radio show with Koinange has confirmed that he tested negative for the infection as well.

Wednesday saw Radio Africa Group send some of their on-air staff to work from home following concerns over the prevalence of the disease among journalists.

An RAG internal memo seen by Pulse indicated that the management had opted to conduct mass testing among it's staff along with phased fumigation.

Some of the journalists who openly announced their status claimed not to be able to identify how they may have contracted the disease.

