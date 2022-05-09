Kempinski moots security upgrades to protect VIP guests

According to Kempinski's director of sales Judy Matengo, the move will ensure the security and privacy of the hotel’s VIP guests.

She also debunked the public perception that the elevated Nairobi Expressway would compromise the hotel’s status as one of the most exclusive hotels in the city.

“The rooms are far and not very close to the road. The only thing close is the swimming which is open and we have started taking security measures and we are going to have bulletproof (glass) there… We respect our guests' privacy,” she said.

The hotel seems to be running at full throttle despite public debate about its position and the new infrastructure around it.

The presidential suite and mini-presidential suite at the 200-room property were fully booked ahead of former President Kibaki's interment.

Previously, the hotel had housed a group from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who were in the nation to sign the East Africa Community pact.

“The expressway works to our advantage. It takes 12 minutes from the airport compared to 45 minutes or one hour due to traffic jam. It’s even safer without the buses and trailers and parking boys snatching phones from guests,” Ms Matengo added.

Over the weekend, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that the Nairobi Expressway would be opened to the public on a trial basis from Saturday, May 14.

“We will allow Kenyans to use the expressway so that we see the loopholes that exist before we officially launch it,” he said.

“From Saturday, the expressway will be on use so that we continue to build Nairobi and Kenya as a whole,” the president announced.