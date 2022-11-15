RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

What brings Microsoft founder Bill Gates back to Kenya?

Masia Wambua

Bill Gates, the sixth richest man in the world arrived in Kenya for a series of meeting with students, farmers, and government officials.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates
Microsoft founder Bill Gates

Microsoft founder Bill Gates arrived in Kenya on Tuesday, November 15 morning ahead of a series of arrangements with various delegations and leaders across the country.

According to reports, the American philanthropist will engage both national and county government officials over various projects he is funding in the country.

Some of the focus Gates is expected to look into during his visit, is on climate change, food security, and health initiatives in the country.

For many regions in Africa and other parts of the world, climate change is a food and economic crisis that has no recorded pattern.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates
Microsoft founder Bill Gates

READ ALSO: Inside billionaire Bill Gates’ trip to Nairobi

More than 2 billion people rely on small-scale farmers for food and income, yet less than 2% of global climate finance is devoted to helping these farmers adapt to climate change that is hugely affecting their production.

Food and economic crises will last longer and become more severe as climate threats escalate and further threaten food security by limiting smallholder farmer's yields and resilience which means measures ought to be put in place to curb the menace.

At the same time, the billionaire is expected to have a tour of Makueni county later, on Tuesday, November 15, to meet with a section of farmers from Kathonzweni Sub County where he will be hosted by Makueni governor Mutula Kilonzo.

While still in Makueni county, the Microsoft founder is also expected to visit the Makueni Mother and Child Hospital which is a brainchild of former Makueni governor, Professor Kivutha Kibwana and he will also visit Kathonzweni Health Center.

Makueni Mother and Child Hospital, which Bill Gates is expected to pay a visit to. Photo courtesy, Standard
Makueni Mother and Child Hospital, which Bill Gates is expected to pay a visit to. Photo courtesy, Standard

Gates will also participate in a hybrid conference conversation with university students on Thursday, November 17, to learn and share perspectives on how innovative tools and approaches can better efforts to enhance efforts to increase food security and support climate adaptation across the African continent.

Gate has been a globally known figure for his support of matters that touch on humanity ranging from climate, health, innovations, and food security, and has also been involved in funding a good number of projects.

The Bill and Melinda Foundation and Microsoft founder last visited the country in 2016.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

