Why is Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa stepping down as Econet Chairman, and what's next for him?

Zimbabwe’s richest man and the founder of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited, Strive Masiyiwa, has stepped down from the position of Chairman and Director after 29 years of steering the company. Masiyiwa will retain his more than 50% stake in the company he listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1998.