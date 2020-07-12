Jamia mosque and four major Nairobi churches have announced that they will not be re-opening despite the order by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The major congregations have disclosed that the 100-person limit is not practical for their large institutions.

"This is because the guidelines issued to limit prayers to only 100 persons per session are not practical for Jamia Mosque Nairobi given its centrality in the Central Business District of the capital city," a statement by the Jamia Mosque Committee read in part.

The capacity of the CBD mosque stands at 5,000 with a capability of holding 1,700 faithfuls while observing social distancing guidelines.

The institution also noted that it has about 120 staff members which makes 100-people capacity untenable.

CITAM, All Saints Cathedral JCC unable to re-open

The four churches that have confirmed they will also have a challenge in re-opening under the President's parameters are All Saints Cathedral, CITAM assemblies, Jubilee Christian Church and Parklands Baptist Church.

All Saints Cathedral Provost Sammy Wainaina stated that the institution is waiting on the Inter-Faith Council on Covid-19 to develop guidelines that will apply to their situation before re-opening.

Bishops David Oginde (CITAM) and Allan Kiuna (JCC) confirmed that their church services will continue to be conducted online as their chosen strategies to ensure their members are safe from the Coronavirus disease.

Reverend Ambrose Nyangao of PBC explained that the church has a congregation of about 2,000 faithfuls most of whom are families.

He explained that due to the age restrictions, the church does not feel that it will be able to cater for the families in a wholesome way should the services resume under the new guidelines therefore they will also not be re-opening.