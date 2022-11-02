RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Why Koinange family wants owners of Sh15 billion Village Market evicted

Denis Mwangi

The family has accused the mall's owners of grabbing the seven acre piece of prime land

Photos of the Village Market in Nairobi

The family of the late former provincial commissioner Charles Karuga Koinange has laid claim on the iconic Village Market mall and has sought the courts' intervention.

The children of Charles Karugu, a son of the later senior chief Koinange wa Mbiyu, accused Greenhills Investments of grabbing the land on which the mall is built.

Greenhills Investments, which currently owns the mall, is associated with the Ehsami brothers.

Photos of the Village Market in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

According to Koinange family attorney Ashford Muriuki, the Karuga's children have attached documents proving Charles to be the owner, dated back to November 1983.

As a result, they argue that the property was never sold or transferred to Greenhills or a local bank which has advanced loans to the investment firm based on the land.

The family wants the court to revoke the title granted to Greenhills and revert it to the Koinange estate.

In their view, the Village Market and Tribe Hotel have fraudulently acquired the land title and should be evicted.

The family has demanded compensation for the alleged illegal occupation at current market rates or that Greenhill Investments be required to pay damages.

Photos of the Village Market in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The value of the mall is estimated to be worth Sh15 billion, while the value of the land is said to be Sh1.6 billion.

Sanjay Shah, an executive of the investment firm, wants the Chief Lands Registrar to be enjoined in the court case as the custodian of title deeds.

