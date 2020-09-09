The Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) on Wednesday became a top trending topic on Twitter following an order given by Agriculture CS Peter Munya.

A memo from CS Munya instructed Livetsock PS Harry Kimtai to facilitate transfer of KMC from the Ministry of Agriculture to the Ministry of Defence.

He further elaborated that the directive had been issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"Ensure that you coordinate the entire exercise with the National Treasury and transfer the associated budgets at the next scheduled Supplementary Budget. You are required to submit a fortnight report to my office on the progress made," the memo read in part.

Wild Reactions

The confusing transfer sparked a debate among Kenyans online with most making fun of the apparent dissociation between KMC and the DoD.