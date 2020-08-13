Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama on Thursday addressed the press concerning recent remarks made by Deputy President William Ruto on the "deep state".

Flanked by former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar, Mr Muthama insisted that the DP is not an isolated man in government.

The group assured members of the public that the DP has substantial support that will ensure he achieves his 2022 ambitions.

Mr Muthama further emphasized that the "deep state" narrative is one created to divert the attention of taxpayers from theft that is happening within government.

"Let it be known that the DEEP STATE narrative is total bluff. Such will not be used as a scheme to 'fix' 2022 elections!

"Na wale watu wanafikiri Ruto yuko peke yake, he is not alone. I want Kenyans to know that Ruto is not alone, not the way it is being reported that he is an isolated man! Here we are and many others are out there," the ex-Senator emphasized.

