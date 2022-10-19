Business-owners enjoy windfall as beer festival brightens up sleepy Mwea town [Photos]

Ten artists brought the house down at the Jamii Executive Gardens, where more than 3,000 Kenyans dance the weekend away.

Ayrosh, Bensoul, Barak Jacuzzi, Fena Gitu and Ssaru joined headliners Khaligraph Jones and Mejja during the two-day festival, which is held annually to celebrate Kenyan food, music and beer.

Pulse Live Kenya

The festival’s impact on the economy of the local town stood out, with traders and businesses witnessing increased revenue.

The beer festival provided notable vitality and brightness to the sleepy town, giving transport providers and the hospitality industry a boost thanks to the festival's crowds.

The owner of Jamii Executive Gardens, Alex Mwangi, spoke at the event and gave his thoughts on how the festival has affected his and nearby businesses.

Pulse Live Kenya

"It has been a blessing for this festival to choose Mwea to hold the Tusker OktobaFest. This is a true demonstration of the national nature of Tusker as a brand.

“Not only that, but it has also given residents of this town who attended the festival a chance to see their favourite artists live in the flesh, which is something that they did not believe they could do," he said.

Mwangi noted that bed capacity at the local hotel was full throughout the weekend.

He added that the local taxi, matatu and boda-boda operators also witnessed a surge in demand for their services.

Food vendors also did an excellent job in ensuring that festival-goers remained fed.

“On behalf of business owners from Mwea we are grateful to have hosted OktobaFest this weekend,” he expressed.

Pulse Live Kenya

The OktobaFest now shifts gears to Nairobi for the grand finale set to take place from October 28 to October 30, at the Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi.

Tickets to OktobaFest are available upon purchase of KBL beers from The Bar.com, ChupaChap, Jumia Party, Oaks & Corks, Carrefour, Quickmart, Naivas or Chandarana. Tickets are also available online on TicketSasa.com.