Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has ordered the closure of all wines and spirits outlets in the county.

The tough measure announced on Wednesday is aimed at curbing the spread of Coronavirus.

Over the pat few weeks kiambu has steadily recorded the second highest number of new infections in the country.

A local resident fumigates an area in Ruaka, Kiambu County (Photo: Courtesy)

The move has elicited mixed reactions with business people strongly opposed to the forced closure.

The move comes a day after acting Director of Pubic Health Dr Francis Kuria confirmed that a leaked, unnumbered Legal Notice seeking to regulate the sale of alcohol during the Covid-19 pandemic is under review by the Attorney General.

The document party reads: "Alcoholic drinks shall not be sold to sit-in customers at restaurants, eateries, bars, food courts, entertainment joints, supermarkets, wines & spirits shops or in any business establishments."