Worry has once again struck the Senate following a concern raised by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

The Senator on Tuesday told his colleagues that Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers are still on his trail.

Malala's claim comes barely a month after he was arrested at his Kitengela residence on a day when Senate was scheduled to debate the contentious third basis revenue sharing bill.

Senator Cleophas Malala at his Kitengela home

Speaker Ken Lusaka ruled to have Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai appear before the Senate National Security Committee on Wednesday morning to clarify on why Malala is on the police radar.

IG Mutyambai will further be required to assure the Senators of their safety going forward.

Human Rights

Speaker Lusaka further ordered that the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) be in attendance at the 10 am meeting.

Senator Yusuf Haji and his National Security committee members tabled a report on last month's arrests which saw Senators Christopher Lagat (Bomet), Stephen Lelegwe (Samburu) and Malala rushed to their home counties to record statements after arrest.

The report sparked heated debates at the Senate with most Senators expressing disappointment at the report.

"Apart from the committee blocking the media, they did not invite Malala, Langat or Lelegwe. I don’t believe it’s worth being called a Senate committee report," Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen remarked during the debate.