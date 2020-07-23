Police have confirmed a suspected Al Shabaab attack at the Yumbis Rural Border Patrol Unit (RBPU) in Garissa County.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at around 6 pm when a loud explosion was heard through the police camp followed by heavy gunfire.

Northeastern Regional Commander Rono Bunei confirmed details of the attack adding that extra help from Modika military camp had been deployed.

He further reported that the militants gained entry into the camp and immediately started hauling explosives before firing shots.

Police Spokesman Charles Owino addressing the press from his office (Twitter)

Police Spokesperson Charles Owino has since confirmed a "heavy" defeat on the side of the militants as reports indicate that one officer succumbed to injuries.

"The attackers suffered heavy casualty, our officers are on the ground pursuing them. They attacked the camp but they were met with heavy gunfire, they sustained serious injuries," he stated.

