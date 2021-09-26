RADP / Pulse Kenya

DP Ruto reveals how he will deal with Raila if elected President

Miriam Mwende

I made Raila PM in 2008 - DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto with Migori Governor Okoth Obado during pre-election campaigns in Awendo
Deputy President William Ruto with Migori Governor Okoth Obado during pre-election campaigns in Awendo

Deputy President William Ruto has promised to protect both President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga should he ascend to power in 2022.

While speaking in Migori County, DP Ruto sarcastically added that he would ensure that both statesmen would be accorded heavy security and be allowed to move freely doing their chosen work.

The comment seemed to refer to his recent incidents with a change in his security detail and a botched trip to Uganda.

DP Ruto further stated that he had single-handedly helped the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader to become PM following the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

Deputy President William Ruto with Migori Governor Okoth Obado during pre-election campaigns in Awendo
Deputy President William Ruto with Migori Governor Okoth Obado during pre-election campaigns in Awendo Pulse Live Kenya

He added that he had also been responsible for President Kenyatta's election and re-election, asking both leaders to back his bid for the presidency this time round.

"You all know that in 2007 I was the one who pushed for Baba to be made Prime Minister, and not long ago I also pushed to have Uhuru elected as President. Now they've come together and they don't want me to go for the presidency, will you accept that?

"I have no issue with these people, I'll take good care of them when I'm president, I'll give them all the security they need, I'll let them roam and do the good work they want to do, I don't have a problem with that," the DP stated.

