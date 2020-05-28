10 years later it’s exceptionally painful – Grace Msalame on father’s death anniversary

NTV presenter Grace Msalame has said that the death of her father Tony Msalame still remains painful, 10 years later.

In a post seen by Pulse Live Ms Msalame said that the gap he left is still being felt, 10 years after he went to be with the lord.

The mother of two went on to say disclosed that the father who was a radio presenter at the time had a cardiac arrest which led to his death.

Grace Msalame stated that their lives have never been the same since and that she misses his father more.

“28th May 2010 we got the call that no one ever wishes to receive... You went into cardiac arrest & our lives have never been the same. The gap is felt to date! 10years later it’s exceptionally painful. 10 years later I miss you more... May His Grace be sufficient #Papa,” she wrote on Instagram.

Several of Ms Msalame’s friends and colleagues in the media went on to send messages encouraging her.

Here are their messages;

teddjosiah R I P my biggest fan my cheering squad! He believed in me before anyone else in media ever did and gave me the shot i needed. Forever loved 🙏🏼💕💕💕💕

kambuamuziki Sending you many hugs today and always 💕💕💕

talliaoyando And may he continue resting peacefully. God bless you and your family

mozdj It was always great meeting your dad in the studio at Metro FM on Saturdays after his show Sheki legi before I got into my show. He was always kind and great to talk to. And also very passionate about his work. Glad to have met him and interact with him. We celebrate your dad.

massawejapanni Indeed, may his Grace be sufficient 🙏

terencecreative It is well

thiskenyan It's been ten years... Peace and light to you and your family #ShekiLegi

amandakyula May His grace be sufficient mami🙏💛

winnie.odande Say unto the righteous it shall be well with them.

rachelmbuki I’m so sorry for your loss. He was so young. May he RIP. I lost my dad in 2008 too. 🙏🏾