KTN News Anchor Ben Kitili’s wife Amina Mude has been on a weight loss journey for the past one year and truly we can say that the result are visible.

Ms Mude put up a 1 minute 18 seconds video, that captures her tremendous weight loss journey, revealing that so far she has lost 36Kgs, and is weighing 74Kgs down from 110Kgs when she began her Journey.

She pointed out that she is determined to shade off the extra 4Kgs so that her body weight can be at 70Kgs.

36Kgs down- Amina Mude gives update on her weight loss Journey

36Kgs down

“70Kgs I see you. Weight loss journey. From 110Kgs t0 70Kgs.

CELEBRATING MY WEIGHT LOSS. It's been one year since I started my weight loss journey! Am so proud of myself #weightlossjourney #healthylifestyle #healthyliving #celebratelife.

Weight Loss Journey July, 13, 2019 (110Kgs) to July 13th, 2020 (74Kgs) #36Kgsdown,” shared Amina Mude.

Also Read: Ben Kitili's wife opens up on rare condition she has been battling after giving birth

36Kgs down- Amina Mude gives update on her weight loss Journey

Hypothyroidism

In January this year, Ms Mude disclosed that she was diagnosed with hypothyroidism after the birth of her first born daughter in 2015, that contributed to her massive weight gain.

“I was diagnosed with hypothyroidism back in 2015 immediately after I had my daughter. I was experiencing almost all symptoms of hypothyroidism. Depression and severe weight gain were my biggest concern. I was 95kgs from 69kgs. This was followed by episodes of depression. Thank God I discovered that I was hypothyroid. 4 years down the line, I have been able to control my thyroid levels. Am happier and healthier,” she said.

36Kgs down- Amina Mude gives update on her weight loss Journey

36Kgs down- Amina Mude gives update on her weight loss Journey

36Kgs down- Amina Mude gives update on her weight loss Journey

Reactions to Ms Mude’s weight loss Journey

kananukiriga “Soo inspiring n encouraging. 👏👏👏”

janemercy_o “Wow amina, 👏👏👏👏👏this is soo encouraging, anything is possible when you put your mind to it”

shiroirene8 “Congratulations amina...wah am encouraged”

janetachola_aj “Nimesmile after seeing the change ni kama its me.we happy for you”

atieno.vanessa “Ow my goonesss 😍😍that is some huge transformation 💜💜💜💜 congratulations 💜”

mashirima_kapombe ‘❤️❤️❤️ yaani the change 🙌🙌🙌”

mya_kpeng ‘Congratssss Amina... very inspiring indeed”

gullamfaiza ‘Masha Allah you are an Inspiration to many souls”

rachealnjoki “Wow! Congrats Amina. This is so inspiring”

lizzamy “Wow... amazing transformation..kudos”

checkthisspace ‘That my current weight 😢😢😢😢”