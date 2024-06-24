5 money management skills to borrow from Njugush

Timothy Kimani, popularly known as Njugush, is a household name in Kenya, celebrated for his humour and wit.

Beyond his comedic talent, Njugush offers a treasure trove of business acumen that budding entrepreneurs can emulate.

That said Njugush is not good at making money, he is also good at managing it and a few of the decisions he has made in the past are worth emulating.

From assets he acquires to the ways he invests some of his monies, here are lessons to pick from Njugush:

1. Invest in your craft

Njugush's rise to fame was not accidental; it was a result of continuous learning in his craft.

Whether through production equipment, or marketing, he understood the importance of reinvesting earnings into his career.

For individuals, this translates to investing in education, skills, and tools that enhance their professional capabilities and future earning potential.

2. Diversify income streams

Njugush has diversified his income sources by branching out into acting, brand endorsements, and digital content creation.

His latest hustle is the matatu business as he recently acquired a matatu that he put under the Super Metro Sacco.

Relying on a single income stream can be risky. By diversifying, you protect yourself against potential financial instability.

3. Invest in relationships

A supportive network has been instrumental in Njugush's success. Investing in relationships, whether personal or professional, can provide emotional support and open up financial opportunities.

Njugush, Judy Nyawira, Abel Mutua, Phil Director, Wakavinye and Butita Pulse Live Kenya

From Njugush's work, we have seen collaboration with top creators such as Butita, Abel Mutua, Jackie Vike and more who are also creme de la creme in the creative industry.

Collaborating with others can lead to joint ventures, partnerships, and shared resources, enhancing your financial prospects.

4. Adapt to change

Njugush’s ability to adapt his content and business strategies in response to changing trends and audience preferences is a testament to his flexibility.

From the TV to the Internet, Njugush has managed to maintain consistency in creation with just changes in avenues.

5. Leverage social media and technology

Njugush effectively uses social media to grow his brand and income. Embracing technology can significantly enhance your financial management.

Njugush and Wakavinye with their newly acquired matatu Pulse Live Kenya