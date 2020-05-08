As social distancing measures continue to be the major way to control the coronavirus pandemic across the world, we’re experiencing a great disruption of our daily routines. For many of us, the drastic cut on social activities leaves us with so much more free time than ever before. But the big question is: What do we do with it?

While there’s not one perfect prescription for how to spend this period that you are staying home, there is one sure way you can come out of this quarantine a better and more resourceful person. And that is by learning.

To inspire you to quit lazing about on your couch during this quarantine and make this period one for your professional development, Unicaf, an online learning platform that offers degree and certificate programmes from reputable universities in the UK, US, and Africa has curated some of the most in-demand professional courses for you to take advantage of today.

1. HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

Get qualified as a Human Resource Personnel with this four-week certification course from the University of California, Riverside which explores strategic people management topics including recruitment, training, performance appraisal, employee retention, compensation, benefits, as well as labour relations. With video lessons, course notes, and a final exam, this course gives you a solid understanding of how talent management can affect the efficiency and effectiveness of an organization.

2. PSYCHOLOGY

Whether you are a talent manager or run a small business, it is important to help your employees adapt to the rapid changes of the current pandemic, while maintaining optimal productivity. With the help of this four-week certification course from the University of California, Riverside, you can better understand human behaviour within the occupational setting and explore ways to improve your communication and conflict resolution skills in helping your employees adjust to new working situations.

3. PUBLIC HEALTH

With the coronavirus pandemic creating an increase in demand for health professionals, taking a Master’s degree in Public Health is not only timely but promises to be rewarding. This fully-online degree programme from the University of Suffolk explores a broad range of contemporary public health issues and is designed for students intending to pursue careers in public health practice, research and management, whether at the local, national or international level.

4. SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT AND LOGISTICS

Logistics and supply chain services are currently the lifeline of business during this quarantine period and will continue to be relevant to organisations long after the current crisis. If you’re seeking to upskill on your current qualifications or want to start a career in supply management and logistics, this fully-online Bachelor degree course from Unicaf offers you expertise in all aspects of supply chain management with the option to specialize in a number of industry methods and techniques.

5. WEB DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT

IT skills are currently in high demand as companies are experiencing a major shift of operations into the digital space during this pandemic. This is your chance to discover one of the most demanded skills in today’s world - web development. This course is also for you if you’re just wanting to boost your IT skills as a professional. Giving you practical knowledge of professional web design, development and content management, you can move on from this program to building a corporate web page for businesses.

