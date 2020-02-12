Kenyans began the year 2020 with high expectations. Some came in with colorful resolutions of things they wanted to achieve, but we can only wonder how far they have gone with them.

However, 2020 has come with a lot of incidences which have made some get into the history books .

Here are some of them;

President Moi’s death

President Uhuru Kenyatta and first lady Margaret Kenyatta view the body of retired president Mzee Daniel Moi

The Death of Kenya’s second President Mzee Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi will go down in history as the most popular of these incidences. Mzee Moi passed on the morning of February 4, 2020 and was accorded a State Funeral. His death made it the second time Kenya is burring a President in 42 years, after Founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Locust Invasion

Locusts invade farms in Kenya

In January, a deadly swarms of desert locusts invaded parts of Northern Kenya leaving a trail of destruction and desperation. Wajir and Mandera Counties are on the receiving end of the desert locusts which migrated from Somalia. As government worked to find ways of eradicating the locust, it was reported that they had moved to the central part of Kenya with other invasions were reported in Kirinyaga and Meru regions. The situation has since been handled.

Governor Waititu’s impeachment

Ferdinand Waititu

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu will go down in history as the first Kenyan Governor to be impeached by the Kiambu County Assembly and the Senate.

The Senate sealed Waititu’s fate, after it confirmed his impeachment in a majority vote.

He was found culpable of; Gross Violation of the Constitution & Public Finance Management Act 2012, Crimes under the National Law and for Abuse of office and gross misconduct.

Kakamega Primary school stampede

Kakamega Primary School

On February 3, 2020 news broke that 13 pupils of Kakamega Primary School had passed and 39 others were nursing injuries, following a stampede. One other passed on, days later bringing the number to 14.

Many of the pupils involved according to police, were class five pupils who were leaving school for home when the stampede occurred at the staircase. It is still not clear what the cause of the stampede was and investigations are ongoing.

Papa Dennis’ death

DJ MO’s powerful message after the death of Papa Dennis

February 8, Kenyans yet again woke up to the news of Gospel singer Papa Dennis’ death. His death was confirmed by veteran gospel musician Daddy Owen who was called to confirm it was him.

Papa Dennis’ body was found by the roadside on Friday night in Pangani.

DJ Evolve’s shooting

KOT angered by Babu Owino, calls for justice for DJ Evolve

Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve made headlines towards the second half of January after he was allegedly shot by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Evolve was a resident DJ at a popular city Club and is currently receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital after he was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being shot on the neck.

Babu was later arrested and charged with attempted murder before he was later on released on bail.

Kobe Bryant

undefined Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY via Reuters

The news of the passing of Basket Ball legend came as a shock to many across the world. Kobe passed alongside his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other passengers who were aboard his helicopter, after it crashed in Calabasas, California.

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter were buried in a private funeral service in Orange County, California two weeks after the crash.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the helicopter crash.

Coronavirus scare

undefined BusinessInsider USA Images

Novel Coronavirus is something you have probably heard of. The virus is spreading fast with the death toll and number of infections increasing worldwide increasing by the day.

Although statistics show that no infection has been reported in Africa, Kenya has had her own share of panic attacks over possible cases.

January 28, a suspected Coronavirus patient was quarantined at the Kenyatta National Hospital. Reports said that the patient was admitted after arriving at JKIA from Guangzhou.

On February 3, the Health Ministry said that tests carried out on 3 people suspected to have contacted coronavirus were negative.

This scare has seen government take measures including cancelling flights to China and having people coming from outside the country screened for the same.