Kenyan singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee has pointed out that in Kenya celebrities are celebrated more when they are dead, compared to when they are alive.

In a long post, the mother of five said that when her time on earth is over, nobody should attend her funeral expecting special treatment or try to show that they were her supporters.

Akothee stated that she has already instructed her family on what should be done when she dies and no one should come to frustrate her family for whatever reason.

A celebrity is celebrated more when dead than alive – decries Akothee

She mentioned that we all die eventually noting that she would rather have only fans attend her funeral and a few celebrities who have been support her projects.

Here’s what she said;

“A CELEBRITY IS CELEBRATED MORE WHEN DEAD! THAN ALIVE ,SAD😭😭😭 Let nobody come to my funeral expecting special services, You never paid for a VVIP nor showed up on my concerts ,and When I am dead ,now you want to be recognized as one of Akothees supporters, IDIOT . DONT COME. I have instructed my family that, In an event that I die before them, my body will be viewed at rakwaro primary school, so my loyal fans can see me 🙏🏾 it has a huge space, None of my Exes will fight over my body, it’s all sorted . Definitely I won’t be buried in Europe, Rongo Nyale, but jakamagambo rakwaro kacha, if you want to eat in my funeral 🙆‍♂️, please carry your packed lunch 🙏🏾, Dont come to frustrate my family with chieth VVIP. You never paid for it when I was alive, stick to your lane IDIOT! My family are not celebrities, they are not the richest female Artist Akothee ,Akothee has died with the show , come ,mourn ,bring gifts ,money and presents ,and leave in peace 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

WE SHALL ALL DIE 🙏🏾Yes

internet Never Forget

So save this one ,YOU ARE INTERNATE

I WOULD RATHER HAVE A FUNERAL FULL OF FANS AND 7 CELEBRITIES! DID YOU KNOW THAT VERY FEW CELEBRITIES CONTRIBUTE TO PAYBILLS 🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️, SIJATAJA MUTU MIMI💪

CALL POLICE

FANS IS YOU SEE ANY CELEB POST MY R.I.P ON THEIR PAGES, AND THEY NEVER POSTED MY WORK, please wake me up haki 🤣🤣🤣”

Her words came after she called on Kenyans to ignore reports on social media that claimed the Queen of Ohangla Lady Maureen was dead.

On Tuesday, reports went viral that the Ohangla singer was dead but it later emerged that the lady who had passed on was singer Maureen Nyar Awendo.