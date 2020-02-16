Kenyan fan asks Justin Bieber to send him money after he responded to his tweet

A Kenyan fan identified as Kaka excited netizens after he asked Justin Bieber to send him money, after the Yummy hit maker responded to his tweet.

"Justin Bieber has been a G since the beginning and this new album has cemented it 🙌🏽. Legend 🐐” read the fans tweet.

“Appreciate it” responded Justin Bieber.

As soon as he replied to the tweet, the fan identified as Kaka went ahead to tell him to M-Pesa him something, "send Mpesa bro" said Kaka.

The post excited Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) who commended him for taking advantage of the opportunity and making a typical Kenyan move, since we love asking people to send us money. Others even reminded him to tell the singer to send the money including the withdrawal fee.

Here are some of the comments;

@ule_mse_😂😂ungesema send Western Union

@debbiegitonga 😂😂😂😂😂😂😅I love Kenyans

akothee_dailyHata angesema paypal 🤣🤣🤣

shukriya05hassan 😂😂😂😂 😂😂😂😂that mpesa part😂😂😂waah enyewe hii ni kenya we dont waste such opportunities

otolekenya Kenyans everywhere..ni pesa tu 😂😂

deng_aleer “Send Mpesa”. That’s coming from a typical Kenyan. 😂😂😂😂

marykaranja1900 Our own 🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭

karingi_ 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 atume na ya kutoa

j_o_y_g_e_n_n_e 😂😂wakenya mtaniua

l_am_n_j_e_n_g_a_ 😂😂🙌Hunger in Kenya

7990eunice Wakenya na kujiaibisha hadi internationally

dee_gakuya He just had to😂😂😂😂typical Kenyan move😂😂😂

kagzz_ 🤷🏾‍♂️😂Kenya mnachoma white mbaya

ricko594 True Kenyan💪🏽🔥🇰🇪