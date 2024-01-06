The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Emotions run high as Abel Mutua's brother Rapho is buried in somber event [Photos]

Charles Ouma

Rest in eternal peace

Renowned actor and scriptwriter Sabel Mutua’s younger brother Raphael Mbuvi Musyoka aka Rapho was laid to rest on Friday, January 5, 2024 in an emotional event.

Rapho whose life ended tragically with his brother Jesse Mwethuku alias Lukubaridii opening up on the deceased’s final minutes alive and their past clashes was given a final send-off at an event that was attended by neighbours, friends and relatives in Ukambani.

News on his death was shared on social media by the renowned actor who also shared a flier in which the family requested for financial assistance to give him a final sendoff.

Jesse confirms claims of going physical on Rapho

Social media would afterwards erupt with claims of Rapho having subjected to violence in his final days, prompting Jesse to address the claims and admit to having gone physical on Rapho.

Jesse would admit on social media that Rapho battled mental health challenges and drugs with the family doing their best to set him free from the struggles until his untimely demise in December.

"I want to unconditionally admit kuwa I went Physical on my kid Bro on several occasions that's absolutely true and that here's the other side of the coin.

“I knew one day I was gonna trend but never in my wildest dreams did it occur to me that would happen such a time I'm mourning the loss of my brother as being the reason why he's no more, I know it's bad timing but for my peace of mind I want to address just one aspect that has been leveled against me as an individual which was violence towards my brother,” Jesse explained.

Jesse also reminisced on the struggles they went through in life, including missing breakfast only for him to die tragically when things were getting better.

READ: Lukubaridii narrates the final moments of little brother Rapho

"Waah Rapho. Walai my G. In your next life, usiwaipiga biz umepiga. We ni mtu bana tumekula noma kwani unasahau breakfast ilikua chai na sembe.

Sasa saa zile tunataka kuomoka tukule sausage unafanya biashara gani G. Manze umeniacha kwa noma mbaya…ule mse ulihangaika na yeye maisha basic inasemekana Jo nilikuwachilia G," Lukubaridii wrote.

Abel Mutua's promise to tell Rapho's story

Abel Mutua on his part, promised to tell Rapho’s story after the burial to ensure that his death will not be in vain.

“Thank you so much Wakurugenzi for the love that you’re sending our way. A good number of you know the truth and you have stood with us since my brother became ill.”

“I’ll tell Rapho’s story because I know it’ll save someone and his death won’t be in vain. See you after the burial.” He added.

Charles Ouma
