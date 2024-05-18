Actor Celestine Gachuchi heaps praises on husband Paul Kimemia in birthday message

The mother of one wished him well in the next year of life and professed her love writing:

"May God continue using you in massive ways, May He show up for you like never before, May you experience Him more in every aspect of your life,In this new year, May favour overflow, your desires come to pass and May God be glorified through you in Jesus Name.@phil_kimemia I love you❤️ Happy birthday 🎂🎊🎉🎈".

Phil responded to his wife’s message writing:

“AMEN AMEN , Thank You Love ❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

'Selina' actor Celestine Gachuchi with her spouse Paul Kimemia Pulse Live Kenya

Baba G, as Celestine refers to her spouse in reference to their daughter's initials also marked the day with a message to self in which he wished himself a happy birthday and thanked God for the blessings in his life writing:

"A new year, New beginnings🙏🏾, Lord Am grateful for another year 🙏🏾,Happy birthday to me❤️".

Fans join 'Selina' actor Celestine Gachuchi in celebrating husband Paul Kimemia's birthday

As in previous instances when the couple celebrated milestones, fans wished them well as sampled in the comments below.

kanasiamariki7635: Happy birthday kwa baba g More years kwake 🎂 as well as 💰 in his account 👏

mikemutenyo: Happy birthday blessings bro @phil_kimemia

viviantum: Happy birthday 🎉🎉🎉🎉 mkuuu to many more years to come Selina I miss you on my screen at what time playing on

trishthuku: Happy birthday Bro 🎂 cheers to many more.

_hallea_b: Happy turning🎂 Age gracefully! May your union be blessed by the author and finisher of it!❤️💙

Celestine and Paul Kimemia serving relationship goals and raising baby G

The celebrity couple have a daughter together.

They have kept their daughter’s life as well as full name hidden from fans and the glare of the public, raising her away from the glare of the cameras and the away from the fame of her parents.

With their camaraderie and chemistry, Celestine and Phil are seen as relationship goals for many.

Away from the screen where part of her fame comes from, Celestine wears many hats and describes herself as a mentor and a Gender-Based Violence (GBV) advocate.