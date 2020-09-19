On Friday, Citizen TV actress Yasmeen Saiedi alias Maria was in Kibra to give back to the society in the quest to appreciate her fans and viewers who support her acting career on a daily basis.

An excited Maria, said that she was grateful that her first Corporate social responsibility (CSR), went down well, as she donated food stuffs and sanitary towels to over 400 women and young girls in Kibra.

The charity drive comes days after the actress was appointed as the Indomie Kenya Brand Ambassador.

Actress Maria Visits Kibra to give back to society, days after being appointed ambassador

Jiamini

The young actress also used the opportunity to encourage other girls not to give up on their dreams under the Jiamini initiative powered by Indomie.

“Am happy and grateful about today, my first CSR with @indomie_kenya .I started from kibra and I appreciate the love and support I get from you everyday

Today was amazing I went back to where it all started, we donated food stuffs and sanitary towels to over 400 women and young girls in Kibra,it was all about sharing hope and encouraging the girls to believe in themselves that is why we dubbed the innitiative "Jiamini". I would like to thank @indomie_kenya for being part of this and ensuring we touch girls lives in the slums. Good News Am officialy the @indomie_kenya Brand Ambassador big thanks for the love I would not have made it this far without you it feels like a Dream🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 @indomie_kenya @wakahumj” shared Maria.

Reactions form Maria's fans

mariaseriesfans ‘Nikujiamini tujiamini courtesy of our own pride 😍😍😍😍😍😍Many more wins habibthy😍”

loecira ‘Congratulations! Continue being a beacon of hope for these young ones”

t.mutinda ‘Congrats my dear😍😍😍”

jnzembi ‘Congratulations maria”

_kiki.omie ‘Congratulations babe🔥❤️”

ciku_veegee ‘Good job and congratulations to you...you deserve it gal”

yasmeensaiedilovers ‘Keep going girl 😍😍”

sakyna1 ‘And she remain our own gal sis. MashaAllah wa tabarakallah. More wins your way in shaa Allah. Proud fan I am🥂🥂🥂❤️❤️❤️❤️”

wendydell1 “Congratulations gal💐💐👏👏”

tinawamwati “💃💃💃 WOW this is awesome 👏👏👏 congratulations, so happy for you @yasmeen_saiedi shine on like the 🌟 you are❣️❣️❣️”

lenah_kamundi ‘There goes my one and only😘 @yasmeen_saiedi keep shining growing and winning Mami. Because that's Who you are, a WINNER🔥 congratulations more great and greater open doors await you💕💕”

alice_mari.ke ‘Go go girl. Am proud of you. The Lord is not done with you ,more and more blessings on your way👏👏👏❤️❤️”