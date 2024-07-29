Nyaboke Moraa's baby daddy leaves everything to God after death of their daughter

The heartbroken mother took to social media to express her grief and share memories of her beloved 19-year old daughter.

Nyaboke Moraa mourns daughter in sweet video

Nyaboke Moraa shared her sorrow on social media, posting a video from happier times. In the short Instagram clip, Nyaboke is seen participating in a challenge where she introduces someone special in her life.

Her daughter, Marrie, appears in the video, and the two share a warm and emotional hug as Nyaboke sings along to the popular song "Huyu hapa huyu, nampenda."

The video captures a joyful moment between mother and daughter, highlighting their close bond.

This post marks Nyaboke's first public expression of grief since the news of Marrie's passing was announced by her close friend, Sandra Dacha.

The tragic loss of Marrie comes just weeks after Nyaboke buried her brother, compounding her grief.

Colleagues and friends from the entertainment industry have rallied around the 'Tahidi High' actress, offering prayers and support during this incredibly difficult time.

Nyaboke Moraa's baby daddy mourns their daughter

Nyaboke's baby daddy, Blakaende, also expressed his sorrow over their daughter's death in an emotional social media post.

"It's a dark day. I can't question God. I leave everything to Him," he wrote, conveying the depth of his loss.

Nyaboke had first introduced Blakaende to the public in June 2021, celebrating him on Father's Day and praising his dedication to their daughter.

"To the father of our only daughter. You are a super dad, I appreciate you for the sacrifices you make for our children. I could never ask for a better daddy for them because you are the best daddy... may God continue filling your cup. Happy Father's Day Jakisumo," Nyaboke wrote.

She also revealed that she became a mother earlier than she had expected. "Lakini ulinidanganya nikakuwa mama mapema sana yawa... God bless you osiepa (my friend) @blakaende," she added.

Nyaboke Moraa's other children

Nyaboke Moraa is a mother of four children. Her third and fourth children were fathered by the late Benjamin Ayimba, a former Kenya rugby coach.