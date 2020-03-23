Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu has launched her own cooking show "Cook with Wema Sepetu" that will be airing on her App dubbed Wema App and her YouTube channel.

According to the Bongo actress, the cooking show will be hosting different celebrities, who will partake in the cooking show, while narrating their struggles in the quest to built a name for themselves in the industry.

In the first episode, Ms Sepetu hosted legendary Bongo Flava artiste Princess Dully Sykes who narrated how he has managed to remain relevant in the music industry over the years.

Actress Wema Sepetu launches own cooking Show with Dully Sykes as her fist guest

“Catch Us Today katika First Episode ya "Cook with Wema Sepetu"... Hiki kipindi bwana kina utamu wake mwingi sana... Kila navyoki preview nina uhakika my subscribers mtafurahia sana.... There is just soooo much fun and I love it.... 🥰☺️🥰☺️Enjoy yourselves with my App mkiwa mmetulia ndani wenyewe mnajikinga zenu na Corona akee... Tuendelee kuomba Mungu atuvushe na janga hili salama... 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 .” shared Wema Sepetu.

In the past few months, Wema has been using her App (Wema App) to share little know secrets about her life.

Just the other day, she opened up on how aborting the late Steven Kanumba’s pregnancies twice, while they dated, has affected her quest to have kids over the years.

Abortion

The actress disclosed that the first abortion was an agreement between them (Wema and Kanumba) but the second one was done secretly without Kanumba’s knowledge.

Her explanation pointed out that she opted to have the abortions on grounds that she was still very young and not ready to be a mother.

Ms Sepetu’s revelations comes at a time she is struggling to conceive. She noted that Kanumba’s curse seems to be haunting her because she aborted his kids.

“Wewe Mwanamke nakudai, nakudai watoto wangu wewe, hutoweza kuja kupata mtoto na Mwanaume mwingine yeyote yule,” Kanumba said to Wema.