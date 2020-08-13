Comedy show Papa Shirandula actresses Jacky Vike aka Awinja and Jacqueline Nyaminde aka Wilbroda have for the first time disclosed why they hide their children’s faces from the public.

Speaking when they appeared on Jessy Junction, Wilbroda said that social media has become some sort of demon, despite helping better their lives, and because of that, she cannot post a picture of her son without his permission.

“For me nafeel nikiintroduce mtoi wangu mapema sana before he actually knows it I have to get his permission to post his picture. He has to say yeah post this. But unaona wazazi wengi hupost tu picha ya mtoto wake na unapata that there is some pictures zitakuja kuaffect huyu mtoto baadae,” she said.

Actresses Awinja and Wilbroda explain why they hide their kids' faces from the public

Ms Nyaminde went on to narrate how her son was bullied by social media users after they took a photo with other people at an event some years back, and that’s when she swore never to post him on social media.

She pointed out that as much as one would really want to share photos of their kid, not everyone feels the same as you feel about it.

“They picked that photo and you know he was very young and you find people asking wapi babake, huyu mtoto anakaa hivi and I told myself I’ll never put my child through that. Wacha siku zile atafeel sasa mimi ni mtu mzima naweza jipostia ajipost. People are evil out here, not everybody will feel the same way you feel about your child,” added Wilbroda.

Jacky Vike

Awinja on her part said posting her son is not an option because she cannot tolerate the mean words from fans hating on an innocent kid.

She also mentioned that when she was pregnant about eight men were linked to her pregnancy, among them a security guard and an MCA she didn’t even know existed.

“Huyu ni mtoto hata hajakosea mtu alafu watu wanamwambia ni mugly and then again I’m looking at it from ile point ya fine hatajua but sidhani naweza kuwa na ile patience ya kutolerate such juu naweza kutukana so na avoid sana vitu kama hizo. I’ve gotten those things, when I was pregnant niliwekelewa watu kama wanane mpaka MCA wa kwetu ushago sijawai jua anaexist. Mpaka kulikuwa na wochi hapo,” said Awinja.

During the interview, the also talked about how their friendship began on set and how Wilbroda hated her when she joined the Papa Shirandula cast.