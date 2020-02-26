Media personality Adelle Onyango was displeased by University of Nairobi’s measures to curb rape and robbery in the school after the institution reached a conclusion that the numerous rape cases were as a result of recklessness from the female students.

“In all the 3 incidences reported since last year, a clear case of recklessness on the part of our female students can be drawn” read part of the statement.

The statement went ahead to caution ladies from attending social gatherings with no clear agenda, leaving drinks unattended, or taking drinks or sweets that had been opened. It also advised them to attend social places in the company of trusted friends.

Adelle Onyango angered by University of Nairobi's measures to curb rape and robbery

Ms Adelle took to Instagram to express her disgust and say that the University was normalizing rape and shaming the victims. She stated that rape would stop if men stopped raping women.

“And then these “TIPS” y’all keep throwing around at women. Right now, where we go, what time we will go there, who we will go with, how we will get there, what we will wear etc is governed by how safe we will be and that is NOT normal neither is it OK! If men just stopped raping us, rape will stop. This is what victim shaming looks like. This is what normalization of rape looks like. And we will not stand for it.” said Adelle.

She went ahead to state that the ladies were victims of rape and not participants. She called out the University for not putting up security measures to ensure the safety of the students or dealing with the rapists.

Adelle Onyango angered by University of Nairobi's measures to curb rape and robbery

"...A clear case of recklessness by our female students..." ...Rape involving female students...” Those students are victims of rape not participants. No condemnation of the rapists. No mention of what the university will do in collaboration with police to ensure safety of its students. No. They, an entire institution would rather assign blame NOT on the rapists but on the victims and even expose one victims story where they assign blame to her!" added Ms Onyango.