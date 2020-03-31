Media personality Adelle Onyango has opened up on missing her late mum who succumbed to breast cancer 8 eight years ago.

Ms Onyango who has always been vocal with matters concerning her heart, revealed that losing her mum felt like a never ending heartbreak, adding that sometimes the overwhelming emotions almost break her.

“8 years ago today, my mum died. Losing her is a never-ending heartbreak. The emotions are intense. Sometimes I can feel the intensity of the emotions almost breaking me - like this week - maybe because there was already an air of anxiety around. I’m not afraid of breaking. Not anymore. I think" said Adelle.

I’m terribly sad about it but I own my grief – Adelle Onyango on missing her late mum

The podcaster disclosed that due to the anxiety of the ongoing corona epidemic, she re-watched some of her mothers videos on YouTube where she got to hear her laughter after such a long time.

Adelle went on to add that grief has become part of her and if it breaks her, it also has the responsibility of rebuilding.

"So I got on YouTube and watched news pieces done the day she died, done during the burial, tributes by people she inspired and then; An interview my mum did. They asked her if she had a boyfriend (🙄) and she laughed. I hadn’t heard that laugh in 8years and 2days. I miss her. I’m terribly sad about it but I own my grief. It’s part of me. So when it breaks a part of me, it also has the responsibility of rebuilding” shared the public figure.

