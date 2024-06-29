Corazon Kwamboka's newfound mission revealed to her after prayers

The social media personality noted that after completing her studies in law, she found herself felling like an outsider in a world where she thought she belonged.

The mother of two who is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya revealed that she took time to reflect, eventually turning to prayers for guidance and asking for a sign.

Corazon Kwamboka explains mission to stand up for the most vulnerable in society

She revealed that her newfound mission and purpose is to stand up for the most vulnerable in the society, adding that with her renewed practicing license she will defend the defenseless with all her heart.

“My purpose became clear - to stand up for the most vulnerable in society, especially mothers who need a voice and a defender. This newfound mission has reignited my spirit and purpose. Now, with my renewed practicing certificate, I am ready to embark on this journey of defending the defenseless people with all my heart.” Corazon added.

She also added that all through her life, the desire to help others which was conceived in childhood never left her.

She recounted how her teacher oncer asked what she wanted to be and the response she gave writing:

“When I was just a little kid, my teacher once asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I remember saying, “I want to be a lawyer so I can defend those who can’t defend themselves.” Even though my path eventually led me to a different field, the desire to help others and make a difference never left me.”

“I found myself studying law, not because it was my first choice, but because it felt like the right thing to do. Reading all those John Grisham books at such a young age fueled my passion for the legal world. It was not just my dream; it was my parent’s dream for me too.”