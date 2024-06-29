The sports category has moved to a new website.

Corazon Kwamboka's newfound mission revealed to her after prayers

Charles Ouma

I felt like an outsider in a world where I thought I belonged. It took time and reflection, but in the past year, I turned to prayer for guidance...and finally, the answer came to me, my purpose became clear - Corazon Kwamboka.

Corazon Kwamboka
Corazon Kwamboka

Beauty and lifestyle influencer Corazon Kwamboka has opened up on her newfound mission, revealing, opening up on how the same was revealed to her after prayers.

The social media personality noted that after completing her studies in law, she found herself felling like an outsider in a world where she thought she belonged.

The mother of two who is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya revealed that she took time to reflect, eventually turning to prayers for guidance and asking for a sign.

“After completing law school, I found myself at a crossroads, unsure of how to use my degree to truly make an impact. I felt like an outsider in a world where I thought I belonged. It took time and reflection, but in the past year, I turned to prayer for guidance.

“I asked for a sign to show me how I could best serve others with my skills, and finally, the answer came to me.” She wrote.

Corazon Kwamboka
Corazon Kwamboka Corazon Kwamboka Pulse Live Kenya

She revealed that her newfound mission and purpose is to stand up for the most vulnerable in the society, adding that with her renewed practicing license she will defend the defenseless with all her heart.

“My purpose became clear - to stand up for the most vulnerable in society, especially mothers who need a voice and a defender. This newfound mission has reignited my spirit and purpose. Now, with my renewed practicing certificate, I am ready to embark on this journey of defending the defenseless people with all my heart.” Corazon added.

She also added that all through her life, the desire to help others which was conceived in childhood never left her.

Corazon Kwamboka
Corazon Kwamboka Pulse Live Kenya

She recounted how her teacher oncer asked what she wanted to be and the response she gave writing:

“When I was just a little kid, my teacher once asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I remember saying, “I want to be a lawyer so I can defend those who can’t defend themselves.” Even though my path eventually led me to a different field, the desire to help others and make a difference never left me.”

“I found myself studying law, not because it was my first choice, but because it felt like the right thing to do. Reading all those John Grisham books at such a young age fueled my passion for the legal world. It was not just my dream; it was my parent’s dream for me too.”

Corazon is an accomplished lawyer and Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
