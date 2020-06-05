After giving birth everything changes – Risper Faith to those asking her to watch her body weight

Former reality show Nairobi Diaries actress Risper Faith has told off those commenting on her Instagram posts, asking her to watch her body weight.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of one said that everything changes after giving birth and that she is happy with how she looks.

She went on to ask the fans to stop coming to her page telling her that she should let her body go back to the ways it was before becoming a mother.

Ms Faith pointed out that the most important thing is that she is loved by her husband Brian Muiruri and whoever has an opinion about how she looks, should keep it to themselves.

“Stop coming to my page and telling me that I should go back to how my body was before, why is it that our mothers don’t have banging bodies anymore? After giving birth everything changes, am happy the way I am and most importantly am loved most by my husband… opinion yako ujiwekee, ama ni wivu uko nayo coz I have a great future behind me,” read her post.

“Kwa hayo machache mlale poa😒 #bodypositive #iambeautiful,” she added.

I got my husband from Instagram - Risper

A few weeks ago, Ms Faith sent a message to ladies fond of ignoring men who slide into their DMs asking to be their friends.

The actress who was celebrating her wedding anniversary disclosed that she got her man through Instagram, urging ladies to be open about it, because their soulmates could be there too.

“Just a reminder that this too can happen to you if you put a little effort like replying that dm,opening up about dating and not ignoring men,I got my husband from Instagram btw #tbt❤️ #weddingphotography #happywifehappylife💕 #parents,” said Ms Risper Faith.