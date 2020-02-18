Ako na roho chafu kama duster – Gospel singer Masterpiece bashes Bahati (Video)

Gospel singer Emmanuel King popularly known as Masterpiece King has joined the list of artistes calling out EMB boss Kevin Bahati.

In a viral video that has emerged, Masterpiece who was in the company of his friends was asked what he thought of Bahati’s new song, but pretended not knowing who he is.

The friend who was recording the video had asked if the Confidence hit maker did not like the song. “Ati umesema hupendi hii song ya Bahati? Huyu msanii ako gospel nusu,” asked the friend.

In his response, Masterpiece King said that he (Bahati) is a devil and a begrudging person, with a heart as dirty as a mop.

“Huyo ndio nani?... Huyo ni ibilisi ako na roho chafu kama duster,” said Masterpiece.

Asked about Bahati’s record label Eastlands Most Beloved (EMB), King responded saying that it is like a hotel, where people come and go.

“Hio ni hoteli,” he said.

Here is the video;

His words come shortly after Bahati’s latest EMB signee quit the label barely six months after he was signed.

Peter Blessing left following a misunderstanding that has since seen the EMB boss sue him demanding an amount slightly more than Sh2 million for breach of contract.

He also had, Blessing arrested alongside former EMB Records producer, Producer Paulo.