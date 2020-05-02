Self-proclaimed President of single mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee excited Kenyans for partially adopting a homeless man (Shadrack Mwita) after donating a wheelchair to him.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, the singer mentioned that she decided to take care of Shadrack Mwita after realizing that he has been staying on the streets, despite being physically challenged.

The singer bought Mwita new clothes, did shopping for him, gave him a place to stay plus new a new wheelchair.

New home for Mwita

“After changing his cloths and giving him the wheelchair, I asked him to come shop with me for his households ,he said ( there is no need ,coz I have no home nor a house, no parents, nor family here ,so even the wheelchair will be stolen because I live on the streets 🙆🙆😭🙆😭, and I eat from hand mouth 🙆🙆, I became confused ,I didn't know what to do ,it was raining already again, I thought of how I cover myself with a warm duvet when it's cold ,and switch on the AC when it's hot , but I still have to wear masks for COVID19 🙆🙆🙏🙏🙏 I TOOK SHADRACK MWITA WITH ME . HE WILL EAT WHAT I eat for now ,Until I find A solution ,here is his home for now 🙏🙏” said Akothee.

The mother of five went ahead to thank Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino who had donated number of wheelchairs to her foundation.

New Wheelchair

“SHADRACK MWITA FROM MIGORI COUNTY ! I can’t caption this, I am abit emotional, then I took him we went home, for he has no home , he lives on the streets 🙏🏾🙏🏾 someone tell @he.babuowino that the wheelchair got purpose , thank you MHESHIMIWA 💪 To support shadrack 👇👇 Paybill : 205024 Acc. Akotheefoundation” reads her caption.

The Abebo hit-maker, through her Foundation, (Akothee Foundation) has been feeding the less fortunate in the society, as a way of cushioning them from the financial hit of Covid-19.

