Akothee experiencing co-parenting challenges with her baby daddy

"Leaving my kids behind, this time around strong isn't a word in my vocabulary," she wrote

Akothee crying over her kids Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of five seemed to have wanted to spend more time with the children but it didn't go as she anticipated adding she will remain strong for the sake of her kids.

"Ish co-parenting the animal I hate to love, that animal. Only women raising children in broken relationships understand this feeling. If tears were blood, then single mothers would be dead by now, strong it is," said Akothee.

Akothee Abebo hit maker Pulse Live Kenya

" If I would have boarded a different Airline and with a layover with the crew that dint understand me 😭😭😭😭😭, trust me I would have gone missing & .go back to My children," she added

The Abebo hitmaker breakdown comes just a week after she fought with her baby daddy in Switzerland over the custody of their son, Ojwang.

Akothee reveals a blunder that led to a fight with baby daddy in Switzerland

Akothee has admitted that she misbehaved resulting in a clash with one of her baby daddies at a train station in Basel, Switzerland.

The mother of five took to social media, recounting how she clashed with her baby daddy over the custody of their son, Ojwang.

Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee had apparently planned with her favorite baby daddy, Wuon Oyoo to take Ojwang with her, only for the child’s father to deny her the chance in Basel.

"Today in the history of my co-parenting I misbehaved. I didn't have the energy to say hello to my baby daddy in Basel. For sure he wasn't expecting me at the train station, this we organized with my favorite baby daddy Wuon Oyoo, who is waiting for us on the other side of life Paris.