RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Akothee experiencing co-parenting challenges with her baby daddy

Irene Okere

Award-winning Kenyan singer and self-proclaimed president of single mothers Akothee, has revealed that she is experiencing challenges co-parenting with her baby daddies.

Akothee
Akothee

Through her social media, the singer shared a distressing video of herself breaking down on a plane after visiting her sons abroad claiming she didn't want to leave her children behind.

"Leaving my kids behind, this time around strong isn't a word in my vocabulary," she wrote

Akothee crying over her kids
Akothee crying over her kids Akothee crying over her kids Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of five seemed to have wanted to spend more time with the children but it didn't go as she anticipated adding she will remain strong for the sake of her kids.

READ: Akothee on why she walks almost naked at 40

"Ish co-parenting the animal I hate to love, that animal. Only women raising children in broken relationships understand this feeling. If tears were blood, then single mothers would be dead by now, strong it is," said Akothee.

Akothee Abebo hit maker
Akothee Abebo hit maker Akothee Abebo hit maker Pulse Live Kenya

" If I would have boarded a different Airline and with a layover with the crew that dint understand me 😭😭😭😭😭, trust me I would have gone missing & .go back to My children," she added

The Abebo hitmaker breakdown comes just a week after she fought with her baby daddy in Switzerland over the custody of their son, Ojwang.

Akothee has admitted that she misbehaved resulting in a clash with one of her baby daddies at a train station in Basel, Switzerland.

The mother of five took to social media, recounting how she clashed with her baby daddy over the custody of their son, Ojwang.

Akothee
Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee had apparently planned with her favorite baby daddy, Wuon Oyoo to take Ojwang with her, only for the child’s father to deny her the chance in Basel.

"Today in the history of my co-parenting I misbehaved. I didn't have the energy to say hello to my baby daddy in Basel. For sure he wasn't expecting me at the train station, this we organized with my favorite baby daddy Wuon Oyoo, who is waiting for us on the other side of life Paris.

READ: Akothee shares possibility of having another baby in France

"Dad understands me. We had all arranged how we divide the holidays so that all of us three (dad papa and me) get to enjoy the kids in the summertime,” Akothee began.

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee experiencing co-parenting challenges with her baby daddy

Akothee experiencing co-parenting challenges with her baby daddy

Watch Milly WaJesus and Jackie Matubia’s dance celebrating post-birth looks [Video]

Watch Milly WaJesus and Jackie Matubia’s dance celebrating post-birth looks [Video]

'We are tired of working so hard without support,’ says Bebe Cool

'We are tired of working so hard without support,’ says Bebe Cool

Natalie Githinji narrates recent near-death experience

Natalie Githinji narrates recent near-death experience

Tourist describes Kenyans as the bravest people in the world

Tourist describes Kenyans as the bravest people in the world

Tanzanian singer Barnaba Classic releases 1st ever collabo with Diamond Platnumz [WATCH]

Tanzanian singer Barnaba Classic releases 1st ever collabo with Diamond Platnumz [WATCH]

How Divalicious character earned Eric Omondi Sh7.2 million

How Divalicious character earned Eric Omondi Sh7.2 million

Kennedy Rapudo reveals reason for break with Amber Ray

Kennedy Rapudo reveals reason for break with Amber Ray

It what's best - Daniel Kaluuya on why he's not in Black Panther 2

It what's best - Daniel Kaluuya on why he's not in Black Panther 2

Trending

Anne Kansiime and Gerald Ojok

‘He told me not everything in life is comedy’ - Kansiime on splitting with Ojok

Eric Omondi's persona Divalicious appears in dance video wearing a woman's bodysuit

Reactions as Eric Omondi creates dance video wearing ladies' bodysuit [Video]

Dennis Ombachi aka Roaming Chef gets featured on First We Feast

Kenyans elated as Ombachi gets featured by international media

Kenyan musician Akothee

Akothee reveals blunder that led to fight with baby daddy in Switzerland