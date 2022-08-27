Through her social media, the singer shared a distressing video of herself breaking down on a plane after visiting her sons abroad claiming she didn't want to leave her children behind.
Akothee experiencing co-parenting challenges with her baby daddy
Award-winning Kenyan singer and self-proclaimed president of single mothers Akothee, has revealed that she is experiencing challenges co-parenting with her baby daddies.
"Leaving my kids behind, this time around strong isn't a word in my vocabulary," she wrote
The mother of five seemed to have wanted to spend more time with the children but it didn't go as she anticipated adding she will remain strong for the sake of her kids.
"Ish co-parenting the animal I hate to love, that animal. Only women raising children in broken relationships understand this feeling. If tears were blood, then single mothers would be dead by now, strong it is," said Akothee.
" If I would have boarded a different Airline and with a layover with the crew that dint understand me 😭😭😭😭😭, trust me I would have gone missing & .go back to My children," she added
The Abebo hitmaker breakdown comes just a week after she fought with her baby daddy in Switzerland over the custody of their son, Ojwang.
Akothee reveals a blunder that led to a fight with baby daddy in Switzerland
Akothee has admitted that she misbehaved resulting in a clash with one of her baby daddies at a train station in Basel, Switzerland.
The mother of five took to social media, recounting how she clashed with her baby daddy over the custody of their son, Ojwang.
Akothee had apparently planned with her favorite baby daddy, Wuon Oyoo to take Ojwang with her, only for the child’s father to deny her the chance in Basel.
"Today in the history of my co-parenting I misbehaved. I didn't have the energy to say hello to my baby daddy in Basel. For sure he wasn't expecting me at the train station, this we organized with my favorite baby daddy Wuon Oyoo, who is waiting for us on the other side of life Paris.
"Dad understands me. We had all arranged how we divide the holidays so that all of us three (dad papa and me) get to enjoy the kids in the summertime,” Akothee began.
