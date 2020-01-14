Self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers Akothee has revealed that the top KCPE performer who wanted to commit suicide due to lack of school fees, will be joining Asumbi Girls after well-wishers managed to raise her 4 years fees.

In her update, the singer mentioned that a lawyer from Nairobi had agreed to cater for her form 1 fee, while a director from a water Company in Kisumu will take care of her form two school fees.

The form three and four school fees will the provided by Madam Boss through her Akothee Foundation.

File image of Akothee

Joining Asumbi Girls on Tuesday

“She is fine now , our girl will join Asumbi for A girl tomorrow accompanied by her mother, her mother on phone, such a humble educated lady . The school fee for 1st year been covered by a Lawyer from Nairobi , and the fee for second year been taken covered by A director of water from kisumu , her utilities , school uniforms 3rd year 4th year & the rest of her education covered by @akotheefoundation. The Mother says the girl is very happy to go to school and she will make us proud 💪💪. Thank you Citizen for airing this 💪you saved a life @citizentvkenya Be blessed 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. Now I think we should get her mothers restaurant running so she can afford afew girly things for her daughter 💪💪💪🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾this should be followed by motivational speakers visiting schools ❤🙏🏾🙏🏾 THANK YOU VERY MUCH,” read part of Akothee’s post.

The 13-year old girl hit the headlines towards the end of last year after penning down a suicide note. She had received a letter to join Asumbi Girls but her family could not raise the Sh53,544 fee required for the year.

Akothee’s advice to men on taking care of their ladies

Not the best option

“I know it is not the only way to solve this problem, but it is the best option for me to take,” read part of the suicide note.

Upon learning of her struggles Akothee said; “Where and who has the details of this young girl 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️, I know January is heavy for everyone but we can give hope to girl child kindly contact @akotheefoundation, I will take her to Asumbi Girls 2020 looks promising ,thanks a lot.”