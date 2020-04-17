Akothee narrates how she met Mzungu Baby Daddy who ended up frustrating her

Singer and businesswoman Esther Akoth aka Akothee has disclosed details of how she met her Swiss baby daddy and how he ended up frustrating her.
In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of five said that she met the man who later made her a proud mother to a son at her restaurant in Shanzu, in 2008.
They fell in love and he invited her to Switzerland where they agreed to have a child, but 5 months into the pregnancy, he changed.
Akothee said this in a post celebrating her first son Prince Ojwang’s birthday. She added that at the time, she had traveled to Switzerland with a Schengen Visa and was afraid she would be deported. This made her stick around hoping the love of her life would have a change of heart, but this was not to be, the baby daddy had already moved on.
The Oyoyo singer said that she had to find a dad for her son, and that is how she met the father to her lastborn son.
She however, acknowledged that she loves all her baby daddies equally.
Here’s her post;
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY SON ❤️
We both made a decision of having you my son, back in 2008, I met your handsome dad , my heartbeat , my coro 🙆♂️🙆♂️ and my onion 🤣😭🤔🙆♂️, at my restaurant in shanzu THE STOMP 196, we became friends/ lovers and later he invited me to Switzerland, we both agreed to have you @princeojwang , we looked for you day and night in Switzerland, both of us were happy to have a baby boy, your dad was 48 years old then, when I finally announced that the period went missing, 🙏🏾your handsome dad took me for dinner ,and we went into a new life of parenting until hell broke loose🙆♂️🙆♂️ when we were 5 months pregnant. I sneaked into Switzerland illegally to try fight for your space ,but all was in vein, I was afraid of being deported once they found out I had no correct documents to stick around in Switzerland, I had a Schengen visa, and Switzerland was not schengen then 🙆♂️🙆♂️🙆♂️ since then , I have taken bullets for you through think and thin, I have moved homes all over from hell to heaven, I have continuously chopped onions day in day out, I have gone days without food and sleepless nights ,asking myself several questions , yes love dies ,or maybe he got bored , it took me time to accept that papa has nothing anymore to do with me,
I kept hurting myself by sticking around thinking he would change and have us live as a family 😭🤔🙆♂️ 🤣🤣😭😭, No ,I was wrong, papa was right ,Papa loves us yes, but he needed his space, papa was still young and needed to explore life, I understood this very late.so I had to find another Dad since life had to continue 🤣🤣🤣🤣, And that's how we ended up with 2 fathers Papa & Dad. I love them equally , you see now you have a brother @oyootheprice even if he gives you headaches he is your younger brother handle him with care 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤, we still have our house in Switzerland, papa is taking care ,after Corona, we are going to stay with papa a bit ,I guess he is missing us , we miss him too 🙏🏾🙏🏾, take care of Dad, you and your brother be nice to Dad 🙏🏾🙏🏾may God protect all my baby daddies who made me a great mom. HAPPYBIRTHDAY ALFONS MARKUS MEYER OJWANG @princeojwang”