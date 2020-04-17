Singer and businesswoman Esther Akoth aka Akothee has disclosed details of how she met her Swiss baby daddy and how he ended up frustrating her.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of five said that she met the man who later made her a proud mother to a son at her restaurant in Shanzu, in 2008.

They fell in love and he invited her to Switzerland where they agreed to have a child, but 5 months into the pregnancy, he changed.

Akothee narrates how she met Mzungu Baby Daddy who ended up frustrating her

Akothee said this in a post celebrating her first son Prince Ojwang’s birthday. She added that at the time, she had traveled to Switzerland with a Schengen Visa and was afraid she would be deported. This made her stick around hoping the love of her life would have a change of heart, but this was not to be, the baby daddy had already moved on.

The Oyoyo singer said that she had to find a dad for her son, and that is how she met the father to her lastborn son.

She however, acknowledged that she loves all her baby daddies equally.

Here’s her post;

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY SON ❤️

We both made a decision of having you my son, back in 2008, I met your handsome dad , my heartbeat , my coro 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ and my onion 🤣😭🤔🙆‍♂️, at my restaurant in shanzu THE STOMP 196, we became friends/ lovers and later he invited me to Switzerland, we both agreed to have you @princeojwang , we looked for you day and night in Switzerland, both of us were happy to have a baby boy, your dad was 48 years old then, when I finally announced that the period went missing, 🙏🏾your handsome dad took me for dinner ,and we went into a new life of parenting until hell broke loose🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ when we were 5 months pregnant. I sneaked into Switzerland illegally to try fight for your space ,but all was in vein, I was afraid of being deported once they found out I had no correct documents to stick around in Switzerland, I had a Schengen visa, and Switzerland was not schengen then 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ since then , I have taken bullets for you through think and thin, I have moved homes all over from hell to heaven, I have continuously chopped onions day in day out, I have gone days without food and sleepless nights ,asking myself several questions , yes love dies ,or maybe he got bored , it took me time to accept that papa has nothing anymore to do with me,

I kept hurting myself by sticking around thinking he would change and have us live as a family 😭🤔🙆‍♂️ 🤣🤣😭😭, No ,I was wrong, papa was right ,Papa loves us yes, but he needed his space, papa was still young and needed to explore life, I understood this very late.so I had to find another Dad since life had to continue 🤣🤣🤣🤣, And that's how we ended up with 2 fathers Papa & Dad. I love them equally , you see now you have a brother @oyootheprice even if he gives you headaches he is your younger brother handle him with care 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤, we still have our house in Switzerland, papa is taking care ,after Corona, we are going to stay with papa a bit ,I guess he is missing us , we miss him too 🙏🏾🙏🏾, take care of Dad, you and your brother be nice to Dad 🙏🏾🙏🏾may God protect all my baby daddies who made me a great mom. HAPPYBIRTHDAY ALFONS MARKUS MEYER OJWANG @princeojwang”