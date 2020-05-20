Kenyan singer Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee has narrated how she used to beg celebrities with many followers to post her work, when she only had 3000 followers on social media.

According to the Abebo hit maker, some of them refused but she did not give up because they couldn’t share her songs.

Akothee narrates how she used to beg celebrities with huge following to share her work

“I remember the days when I had 3000 followers 🤣🤣I saw enough shit on this streets, I begged some celebrities with big following then, to help me post my work, and they refused🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️, I dint die 💪,I kept pushing. Even now, there are some fake hypocrites, who still chat me on WhatsApp, they will comment on my wall, but never share my content,” Akothee wrote.

Akothee’s revelation came after she hit the 2 million followers mark on Instagram, stating that some of those celebrities still comment on her posts, but have never shared her work to-date.

She went on to say that if one cannot support her in public, they should not pamper her in private, adding that she would rather use the time posting for her loyal fans who have always supported her.

Akothee narrates how she used to beg celebrities with huge following to share her work

Madam boss also took the time to appreciate her followers for the love they have shown her over the years.

“Now I have 2 million followers, Dont even talk to me , I better spend the time I waste chatting with you on WhatsApp, to post something for my fans, they are loyal 🙏🏾🙏🏾 If you cant support me in public , usinipake mafuta kwa mgongo wa chupa in private 🙏🏾🙏🏾 One word for progressive growth 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 My loyal fans I ESTHER AKOTH KOKEYO. Mother of MANY says. THANK YOU VERY MUCH .🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾” said Akothee.