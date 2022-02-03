RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Akothee on the spot as ex-employee accuses her of not paying 2 months' salary

Amos Robi

Akothee was recently accused by makeup artist Dennis Karuri of being difficult

Singer Akothee
Days after makeup artist Dennis Karuri claimed Akothee was the rudest client he ever worked with, another accusation has been raised by a former employee of the Akothee Safaris founder.

The singer’s ex-employee identified only as Brenda has come out to claim she is owed two months' salary by the musician and is now seeking a Sh60,000 settlement.

Brenda claims she did video coverage for Akothee's businesses, the celebrity's media interviews, and other of Akothee's public engagements. She now claims to have not received payment for the services.

“I worked for you for two months, I delivered videos, Maasai Mara, Peptang Eldoret, Rue baby’s Miss Universe, Akothee Safaris promos, Peptang factory, and those interviews you did with kina Mwende Macharia. I was never paid for any of these, not even a single shilling. Ama hizo trips za ndege (flight tickets) were the mode of payment?” Brenda narrated to BNN on February 2.

Akothee
Brenda lamented over how she had woken up early and went to bed late to fulfill the project demands. She described Akothee as inhumane threatening to take further action.

“I wasted my time and energy from waking up at 5:00 a.m. to sleeping at 11:00 p.m. every day for two months. You’re so inhumane and it’s about to go down! Whatever source that reached out to you has all the receipts from you, Vesha and Nelson of me asking and begging for my money from all of you,” Brenda lamented.

However, the self-proclaimed president of single mothers, accused the complainant of not delivering on agreed terms and making excuses. Akothee insisted payment would only be offered if Brenda delivered the job she was tasked with.

“I have seen you are saying you were never paid for the money you worked for, Brenda you came into the company and you failed to deliver. You gave us so many excuses saying that your computer crashed,” Akothee responded.

Akothee breaks silence after makeup artist Dennis Karuri said she is the rudest client
The singer threatened to take legal action saying she was not going to allow her name to be tarnished by anyone.

“Once you deliver what you shot, my lawyer will pay you, without that I am taking you to court, siwezi kubali mtu yeyote kuharibu jina yangu (I can’t allow anyone to tarnish my name) for nothing,” Akothee stated.

Akothee recently told off makeup artist Dennis Karuri who accused her of being rude telling him he had no time to pick online fights.

“It's easy nowadays. I am dealing with my health and how my money can work for me, I have no time for dealing with clout chasers, someone will deal with it,” Akothe said.

