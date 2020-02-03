Singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee caused a hullabaloo on social media after her video getting cozy in a swimming pool with Tanzanian singer Ommy Dimpoz surfaced online.

In the 12 seconds video, the Abebo singer is seen twerking on Ommy’s shoulders who is inside the swimming pool.

The mother of five was twerking to Dimpoz’s new song dubbed #Kataremix that he has featured Khaligraph Jones, Redsan and Nandy.

The video elicited mixed reactions, from their fans with a section arguing that the two went overboard, while others saw nothing wrong in their cozy acts.

Here are some of the reactions;

nicksonbokello “This is too much. Hata kama alipitia shida kufika penye ako,some behavior are just self-embarrassing”

misskarenmaina “🤣🤣🤣 jamaa hakai impressed”

philly_mghoi “@dee_yolla jamani njoo uone vituko”

app_development_kenya_ltd “Imagine the smell 🤦🏽‍♂️”

val_reshy “Akotheeeee apooooh achana na Waumezetu umezeeeka”

Akothee raises eyebrows as she gets cozy with Ommy Dimpoz in a swimming Pool (Video)

mwasbravo1 “Kwanini aliangalia nyuma na aka funga mapua nauliza tu”

francismoses58 “I love you but sometimes unachoma”

essymutesh “As long as hakuna vitu zangu hapo acha nkojoe nkalale😂😂😂😂😂😂”

kevkamuya “🤔🤔Majameni mumepea mama watoto nini?”

flexbjtc_ “Wtf thou that's a whole mother”

akothee_daily ‘Kunanyesha wapi Juu Huku tunapiga Bikini tu”

bosa539 “She’s needs to be one of those gengetone videos...”

254_innocent ‘Things got weird all over sudden,boy child tryn to keep it cool tho showing signs of discomfort bt somehow he pulled it off,😂”

iamakinyi “Kwani akothee alishuta? Ju nimeona ommy amegeuka mbio😂😂😂😂😂😂”

nkirote___ “Embarrazzment!!”

jane_the_travel_addict “Am ashamed as a woman”

muthendu “Of God is many.... Weuh 🙆‍♂️😂😂😂😂”

twisted_reaper “Akothee si anaforce😆”

rotichnehemiah ‘Wtf 😂😂 Ommy Dimpoz usikuje men's conference ...”

maliasa_said_”🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 chaaaai kahawaa naweza wacha bila kugawanaa😂😂lakini hivi vituko vile nazipendaa nikama chang'aaa🤣🤣”

yrn_salmano_cue “Huyu anagawa tu yaani”

joan__ngare “@moh_mourine kuja na maembe 😄”

__itsleen__ “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 my chweeest”

mbodze_kapombe “😂😂😂😂iko shida mahali”

7990eunice “Hilo tako si ni jeusu”

wakaba_konnect “😂🔥😂🔥🔥😂🔥😂😂🔥🔥😂🔥😂🔥😂🔥Akozeeeew”

wambo_mgettoh_wa_vasho “@nicksonbokello that's her life...pambana na hali yako ama ujidinye”

abbey_kurdow63 “@wambo_mgettoh_wa_vasho unamdefend anakujua? Usijieke cheo si yako. You're not her spokesperson”

billa_bam “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

larrydefinest “Wooooooooi”

larrymilijaz “Madam boss 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

msupa.njuguna “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

geradsim ‘Msee unalaaniwa in the name of "vybing"🤔”

eriksen_ambs “Akothee umezeeka sasa yawa😱😱😱😱vitu zigne achia ur dotas!!!”

