Award winning singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee has revealed that out of all her baby daddies, Papa Oyoo is the only man who proclaimed his love for her and meant it, still does.

In a post seen by Pulse live the mother of five praised Papa Oyoo for being there for her and her children and for keeping his words. She even joked about sending him nudes because it’s a gift men cherish.

“There is only one man on this planet earth that ever said what he meant (ESTHER I LOVE YOU ) And that man Is PAPA OYOO , He meant it. He still mean it , nudes zitembee kwa papa Oyoo ama namna gani ? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣” read her post.

Akothee reveals the only man who truly loved her

“Papa Oyoo the only thing I can offer you is nudes for thank you haki men cherish nudes I hope it's the best gift from me to you 🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃” said Akothee.

The Rollam singer went ahead to tell her fans to never hurt the people who once loved them because real love is rare. She further added that sometimes the people who say have our backs don’t mean it and you will know that when you need them to be there for you.

"Baby mama of all times gone international 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️❤❤❤❤🤝🤝never hurt those who once loved you, somethings like real love are rare ! Most people who say they have your back ,dont mean it, it's the hit of the moment ❤❤, it's a sentence, until you need them is when you will know !” said Akothee.

Akothee reveals the only man who truly loved her

Big up Rue Baby

This comes a few days after she commended Rue baby on her dance with Kizz Daniel and even welcomed him into the family.

Madam Boss took to her insta stories to congratulate her daughter telling her that her dreams were valid. “Big up to Rue Baby I saw you babe, dreams are valid eeeish…" said Akothee.

The award-winning singer even welcomed Kizz Daniel in the family saying that he had become his son. “Big up to Kizz Daniel, I saw you, you are welcome, welcome to Kenya I saw you lemme sit well you are supposed to be my son” added Akothee.