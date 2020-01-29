Award winning singer and sweet love hit maker Akothee is a happy and proud woman after she got a brand new iPhone 11 from alleged lover.

Ms Akothee took to Instagram to reveal that it was the first iPhone she has ever had revealing that she now has four phones. She went on to say that a man will gift a woman well if he knows her worth. “Valentine is booked thanks a lot my love, 2020 is me and you” read her caption to the video.

Madam Boss did not reveal who the man was stating that all she wanted people to know was that he was a special man in her life. She said that she would not mention him so that netizens could go after her.

“I have never touched an Iphone in my life! This be the first one 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️ He will know what to gift you because he understands your worth ❤❤❤❤ I won’t mention him, so you all come for me! Just know He is a special one ❤❤ 2020 started well ELEVATED Twendi Twendi goals! I am loved ❤❤ , Now I have 4 phones too much love” said Akothee.

"Oooh My God thought it was another dream. Its been long that someone thought about me and bought me a gift❤❤❤❤❤ thank you my darling I need a press conference to open the gift” read another post.

This comes a few days after the president of single mothers asked her children whether they were okay if she got married or added another baby in the family.

Video (Courtesy)