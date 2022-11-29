RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Sh300 million penalty for bloggers who offend Akothee

Masia Wambua

Akothee has been in the headlines for both good and bad reasons

Singer, Esther Akoth better known by her stage name as Akothee, has threatened to sue blogs that use the content she shares on social media in a malicious manner.

The mother of five has indicated that she will sue blogs for Sh300 million for using her content. The singer claims that blogs would rather highlight sensational events in her life than promote her business.

The singer who recently reconciled with her sister Cebbie, while appreciating the role the news and entertainment blogs play in society, said some of the outlets had turned to tarnishing the names of celebrities.

"To All Kenyan bloggers, this is your last day of posting rubbish about my brand, tarnishing my name for your own gain. You will be forced to pay a penalty of Sh 300 million if you post anything malicious about my brand. I don't need you, you need my content, period. Wacheni kunipost sitaki (don't post me)," she decried.

She bashed certain bloggers, terming them as bitter people who just sit behind keyboards and chase for followers and clout to earn a living. She claimed that many stop at nothing to obtain and create content, without caring about the damage they cause.

"All they want is comments, likes, and followers. Blogs are equally fighting for followers and to get endorsements, therefore they will use your name, and brand image to get insights to approach clients. Most Kenyan bloggers are beggars per se, poor at heart, bitter, and broke. They will ignore your good deeds, and your achievements and only look at how they can bring you down, it fulfills their emptiness," she said.

Akothee has been on the headlines of the blogs for both good and bad reasons, but the focus most of the time has fallen on the negative side of her story and life.

Much of the criticism and attacks that are directed at her range from her mode of dressing, relationships as well as her way of bringing up her children among others.

Masia Wambua
