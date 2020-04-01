Akothee’s act of Kindness as she goes around Mtwapa dressed in full Muslim attire excites Kenyans

Self-Proclaimed President of Single Mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee excited Kenyans after being spotted on the streets of Mtwapa helping the less fortunate who could not afford even a packet of Maize flour.

Madam Boss was out in search of Liquid Soap when she spotted a woman picking maize from the floor outside a shop, as she could not afford to buy anything for herself.

Seeing the struggle, the old woman was going through, she (Akothee) decided to do a small shopping for her, an act that impressed a good number of her followers. During all this, Akothee was dressed in full Muslim attire to avoid being noticed by her fans.

The Less fortunate

“When people are busy stocking their kitchen and stores during the curfew moments, I just wonder what the underprivileged will do , Please God have mercy , as I was walking in Mtwapa today looking for where I could get liquid soap for the less fortunate around me, I saw this old mama, walking looking like she don’t even understand if there is a monster called Corona, she actually sat on this veranda and started picking maize which fell on the ground 🙆‍♂️🤝😭😭😭, I asked her where her home was she answered ( natoma mbali sanaaa) 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾MAY GOD PROTECT ALL OF YOU 💪💪💪💪@akotheefoundation,” shared Akothee.

