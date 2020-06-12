Akothee’s first born daughter Vesha Okello turned a year older but her Birthday celebration was a bit different this time round basing on the fact that she is recovering from a surgery she underwent just the other day.

The Akothee Safaris Director who has now clocked 23, expressed gratitude to the Most-high for the gift of life, as she recuperates at home.

"So it’s almost my Birthday and I’m still unwell but I’m greatful for the gift of Life,” shared Vesha.

Akothee's daughter Vesha Okello

Thank you

In a separate post, Ms Okello thanked those who sent gifts her way, saying they made her forget the pain she was going through for a minute.

“Receiving these gifts from Nairobi has literally made me forget the kind of pain I have been going through. Thank you so much for the love even the lockdown can't stop those who truly care,” wrote Ms Okello.

Singer Akothee also took to social media to showering her (Vesha) with lots of praises, describing her as the most disciplined daughter.

Akothe with daughter Vesha Okello

Happy Birthday from Mom

“HELP ME WISH MADAM DIRECTOR @akotheesafaris A HAPPYBIRTHAY 💪 You are my strength and the pillar of my home, what puts you down ,buried me yesterday, thank you for being such an amazing first born, you do me proud Madam Director @veshashaillan , may your years be filled with joy my princess💋 such a disciplined character, may any man coming into your life find nothing to change ,but mould you into a loving and a caring wife ,not a bitter miserable woman , may the fruits of your womb be blessed in years to come , I WISH YOU A HAPPYBIRTHAY MY QUEEN

AND QUICK RECOVERY. I LOVE YOU @veshashaillan 💋💋💋❤❤❤❤” reads Akothee’s daughter.