Award-winning hitmaker Akothee (Esther Akoth) delivered a fiery speech to mark the International Day of the Girl Child, (2020) during which she opened up on tribulations that almost pushed her to suicide and her experiences in life.

Drawing from her own experience, the self-declared president of single mothers urged women to shun suicide when things fail to work in their relationships.

"If your child's father pulls out, stand strong and take care of your child. I am telling you from experience.

“It happened to me. In 2017, if suicide was a pass, I would have done it in 2017,” said Akothee.

The hitmaker and entrepreneur urged women to move on and shun drama by focusing on building themselves even after a break-up, sharing how she overcame the same without drama.

Akothee caused a stir when she told the audience that after moving on, she even goes a step further and seduces women for his exes.

“Most baby daddies and baby mama who create scenes are the ones who have not moved on. When you have moved like Akothee…I even seduce women for my exes -Hey there is a woman who wants you and here is her number” said the mother of five.

Below is Akothee's speech.