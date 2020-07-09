Self-proclaimed President of Single mothers Akothee has penned down a powerful message to Bongo Movie actress Zena Yusuf Mohammed aka Shilole after she was allegedly beaten by her husband Uchebe.

In her Message, the singer sympathized with the actress, stating that no woman deserves to go through domestic violence and the actress should stick to her words of walking out of her troubled marriage.

SAY NO TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 👩‍❤️‍🚫

"No woman should go through this kind of humiliation, it's not that we are weak and can't fight back , it's the respect and love that we have for you that brings submission, every woman in love will do everything to keep her marriage going even when you date an imbecile 🙏, No one wants to live alone. it's very lonely up there ,it's even worse as a celebrity. This kind of action of uproting women's eyes and beating them like snakes is only done with men without morals and behaviours. The way I invest in my body ,if one idiot lay his hands on me one day🙄🙄🙄 ,I don't know if I will call police or sergeant at arm's ,I think The president will adress the nation that day ,or his mother will find both of us in Jail , if my security guards don't squiiiiize his balls to level Zero before ambulance ambulance will do it's work 🚫 @officialshilole this hurts and as a single mother you need your energy to take care of your children and your business.”

"I have dated imbeciles before , & when it had to reach my body ,my friend the door, they stole my money and even gossip about me with my own employees 🤣🤣🤣, my FRIEND THE DOOR . ITS BETTER TO BE ALONE THAN BEING IN A FATAL LONELY RELATIONSHIP.

1. If you disrespect me _👉YOU Go

2. if you Cheat on me , I don't want to contract diseases 👉YOU GO

3.if you steal my money _ YOU GO

4. if you beat me up 👉YOU WILL FEEL YOUR BODY & ROT IN JAIL

5. if you are broke and miserable alcoholic & Lazy 👉YOU GO

YOU WILL JUST HAVE TO GO WITH ALL YOUR MISERIES AND LEAVE MY PEACEFUL LIFE ALONE 💔💔💔😭😭😭😭

Pole MoMA SAY NO TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ITS NOT WORTH IT 💪💪💪🚫,” wrote Akothee.

Enough is Enough

On Wednesday (Night) bongo movie actress cum singer Shilole put up photos of her swollen face, saying she had decided to end her marriage due to domestic violence.

“Mimi ni kioo cha jamii, tena sura kubwa ya wanawake. Leo numeona nivunje ukimya kwa kuweka wazi kwamba MUME WANGU ASHRAFU SADIKI, maarufu kama UCHEBE AMEKUWA ANANIPIGA SAAANA, na tena hata baada ya kunipiga hajali kupiga simu wala kujua naendeleaje, nauguzwa na watu baki hospitali, na bado manyanyaso mengine yanayoikosesha hii ninayoiita Ndoa uhai na furaha na zaidi nina WATOTO, watoto wanaoniangalia kama Baba na Mama, leo nikubali kufa na kuacha wanangu barabarani, SITAWEZA. Nimefika mwisho, na kuanzia sasa naomba nisitambulike kama Mke wa Uchebe, ila Mama alieamua kuweka maslahi ya watoto wake mbele na kuamua kuwa mwenyewe kwa usalama na furaha yake," reads part of Shilole's post.