Self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers Esther Akoth alias Akothee has said that everyone should strive to emulate their mothers (Parents) as their role models in life.

The singer’s reaction comes days after her daughter Agrey Dion aka Rue Baby in an Interview with Pulse Live, said that her mother (Akothee) is her role model.

“My Role Model is my Mother; I just want to be like her when I grow up, apart from the Matusi part, because I’m not that strong juu mimi mtu akinipea comeback am done. I want to be strong like her, I want to help people, the giving heart, it really feels good giving back to the society. I think I have taken after my mom, everything that I have and she has been very supportive,” said Rue Baby in the Pulse Live Interview.

Told to described her mother in a few words, Rue Baby who is the Miss Universe Kenya First runners up said; “My mom is very tough, very friendly and we relate very well tough sometimes she doesn’t take jokes to some extent, but I will say my mom is the best. She is the best mother.”

This is what prompted Akothee to join the conversation stating that she was brought up by a tough woman she always looks up to, and that’s her mother.

Everyone to follow their mother period

“Everyone to follow their mother period 😂😂😂, Even me ,my mother is my role model ,she tought me how to shout at people , wake up early by 5.00 am she was already kicking our bedroom doors , she was always shouting like a mad woman, and by 6.00 am in the morning all napkins of @cebbie_koks_nyasego was already in the line shinning brighter than the day, I can't forget my dad's white inner wears and white huge vests ,all white ,eish my mom tought me how to be the woman I have become 💯💯💯. But hapo kwa one husband for better for worse ,sukuwezana nilifeli vibayaaaaaa 😂😂😂😂@rue.baby,” wrote Akothee.

