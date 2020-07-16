Akothee’s younger sister Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, popularly known as Cebbie koks Nyasego has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of two brands; Jada Express and Pete’s Connected Coffee Group.

Ms Kokeyo shared the good news via her social media pages, stating that she is happy to partner with the two brands that are determined to create job opportunities for young people.

“I have managed to bring brands together in order to build one another. Both are local brands and we are normalising the utilisation and growth for our local brands which creates jobs opportunities for the buldging unemployment opportunities,” Cebbie told this writer.

Akothee’s younger sister Cebbie koks Nyasego appointed Jada Express and Pete’s Brand ambassador

Partnership

Jada Express is an intra-city and intra-country delivery service which also offers door-to-door delivery, while Pete’s a restaurant that offers all kinds of meals. The two brands will be making their partnership official on Saturday 18th, July 2020, with Cebbie at the center of all this as the Brand ambassador.

With the increasing numbers of the Novel Coronavirus, the need to stay indoors is now becoming a norm and Cebbie says the brands she represents can come in handy when you need anything delivered at your door step.

Also Read: Akothee comes to the rescue of struggling Celebrities after the death of Comedian Kasee

Akothee’s younger sister Cebbie koks Nyasego appointed Jada Express and Pete’s Brand ambassador

“Why are you struggling with petty errands when we can do it for you within a short period of time. We also access CBD and as an essential service provider , we can deliver your suff at any given time.@jadaexpress. Our timely essential services in this pandemic times is amazing. Look, forget about the Pandemic, there's Traffic Jam or other factors that may hinder quicker movements. Look for @jadaexpress” shared Cebbie Kokeyo.

Cebbie who is also the Founder and CEO of Virtual Twenty-One, a public relations and marketing company, says she has been helping different brands in building outstanding faces for business and she currently works with the likes of; Kenya Motorcycle Riders and Owner's Association( KEMORA), INSTYLE SHOE Ke, Delish NailBar, Azami clothline among others.